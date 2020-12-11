Power tariff likely to go up by 57 paisa/unit

ISLAMABAD – The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed an application to NEPRA, seeking a hike in the electricity tariff by 57 paisas.

A public hearing will be held on December 17. The rise is being requested under the monthly fuel adjustment.

Earlier in the month of November, a total of 9.97 billion units of electricity were generated at a cost of Rs43.17 billion. And the most expensive share of this generation was diesel at a rate of Rs19.83 per unit, followed by Rs12.17 for furnace oil.

It is to be noted that NEPRA already banned power generation through diesel and furnace oil.

Meanwhile, the corresponding cost for the locally-produced gas and the imported LNG was Rs6.70 and Rs6.55, clearly showing LNG was the cheapest fuel, which makes the government accountable for not importing the required amount.

Officials said the line losses caused a loss of 10 paisas per unit in the last month.