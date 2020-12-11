Ex-PM aide Abdul Hafeez Shaikh takes oath as federal minister

ISLAMABAD – Abdul Hafeez Shaikh sworn in as a federal minister in a ceremony at the President's House on Friday. President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath of the federal minister.

Shaikh was previously appointed as an advisor to the prime minister on finance. The change occurred in wake of an Islamabad High Court ruling that unelected aides to the PM could not head government committees.

As per the sources, commerce Adviser Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to the PM on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan will also be appointed as federal ministers. Three of the key members will likely be given Senate tickets for the elections in March next year.

The prime minister is empowered to appoint an unelected individual as a minister for six months under Article 91(9) of the Constitution.

However, the Constitution states that at the end of six months, that individual will "cease to be a minister and shall not before the dissolution of that Assembly be again appointed a minister; unless he is elected as a member of that Assembly."

Earlier, the IHC judgment noted that Article 93 of the Constitution allows the prime minister to appoint up to five advisors, and conferring of a federal minister status on an advisor is "only for the purpose of perks and privileges, and does not make the advisor a federal minister as such."