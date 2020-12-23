Pakistan issues NOC for Hindu temple in Islamabad

09:04 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan issues NOC for Hindu temple in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a No Objection Certification for construction of temple and cremation centre in Islamabad. 

The construction was stopped last year after right-wing groups slammed the government for its intention to provide funding for the temple construction. 

A senior journalist, Mubashir Zaidi, in a tweet said that the city managers have issued “NOC for construction of Temple & Shamshaanghaat in Islamabad”. 

On Monday, the CDA issued permission to the Hindu community for construction of the boundary wall around the proposed site for cremation.

The community was all of sudden stopped by the CDA in July this year from raising the wall after criticism from right-wing groups. 

A plot of four kanals at H-9/2 was allotted to minority group in 2016 for the construction of a temple, cremation and community centres.

The development came after Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) gave ruling for the construction of the crematorium in the capital city. 

The CII, however, had ruled against providing any funds by the government for it.

