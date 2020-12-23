Two India-backed terrorists arrested in Karachi ahead of Christmas, New Year
KARACHI – Police have arrested two “India-backed” terror suspects planning a major attack in the financial hub of Pakistan.
The security personnel conducted a raid following a tip-off in Ittehad Town area and nabbed the two suspects, days before Christmas and New Year events.
SSP Kemari said that the network of terrorists was being run by India’s intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
Police have recovered weapons and explosive material from their possession. The suspects have been transferred to an unknown place for interrogation.
