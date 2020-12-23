British-Pakistani Wajid Khan becomes member of UK’s House of Lord

08:06 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
British-Pakistani Wajid Khan becomes member of UK’s House of Lord
Share

ISLAMABAD – A British-Pakistani man, Wajid Khan, has been appointed a member of the United Kingdom's House of Lords.

The Queen of England has approved the appointment of the Pakistani born politician to the House of Lords, said local media reports. 

Wahid, who was elected from Burnley, Lancashire, is the youngest member of the House of Lords from the Opposition.

Wajid Khan has also been served as a member of the European Parliament for North West England. 

The politician originally hails from Kharian Tehsil of Gujrat District in Pakistan.

He had the honour to be elected as  the youngest Mayor of Burnely. 

Wajid Khan was also congratulated by friends on his achievement. 

More From This Category
‘You deserved to become interior minister,’ ...
07:12 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistani-origin Imam brutally beaten to death in ...
06:24 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
KP, PITB join hands with partner universities for ...
06:18 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
PM Imran wants ‘Nayi Police in Naya ...
05:42 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan High Commission approaches Canadian ...
01:50 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ...
02:22 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farhan Saeed dismisses separation rumors, saying Urwa 'one of the strongest women' in ...
05:51 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr