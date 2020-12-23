British-Pakistani Wajid Khan becomes member of UK’s House of Lord
ISLAMABAD – A British-Pakistani man, Wajid Khan, has been appointed a member of the United Kingdom's House of Lords.
The Queen of England has approved the appointment of the Pakistani born politician to the House of Lords, said local media reports.
Wahid, who was elected from Burnley, Lancashire, is the youngest member of the House of Lords from the Opposition.
Wajid Khan has also been served as a member of the European Parliament for North West England.
The politician originally hails from Kharian Tehsil of Gujrat District in Pakistan.
He had the honour to be elected as the youngest Mayor of Burnely.
Wajid Khan was also congratulated by friends on his achievement.
My heartiest congratulations to Wajid Khan for his peerage in joining the House of Lords. A recognition of his untiring services to the welfare of the people especially the Pakistanis community across Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/dEqYDeOgxC— Sahibzada Jahangir (@ChicoJahangir) December 22, 2020
Many congratulations to the Mayor of Burnley, Wajid Khan, who has been awarded a peerage.@AndyDevanney @AndrewGreaves84— Susan Graham (@margeosprey) December 22, 2020
Huge Congratulations to my dear friend @WajidKhanMayor for his appointment to the House Of Lords. pic.twitter.com/bZjIzXnens— Cllr Luthfur Rahman OBE (@RahmanCllr) December 22, 2020
