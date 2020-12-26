PM Imran lays foundation of projects worth Rs15bn in Chakwal
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (today) has laid the foundation stone of different development projects worth Rs15Billion in Chakwal.
The premier has performed ground-breaking of the University of Chakwal, a 500-bed hospital, Norther Bypass, and a Law College. He will also meet a number of delegations on a day-long visit.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will perform groundbreaking of the Chakwal Northern Bypass today.#PMIK_ChakwalPackage pic.twitter.com/fCZUHSVSyF— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 26, 2020
Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the premier will lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth Rs15 billion which include a 500-bed hospital, University of Chakwal, and the Northern by-pass.
*عوامی خدمت، ترقی و خوشحالی کی راہ پر گامزن نیا پاکستان*
وزیراعظم عمران خان آج چکوال میں 500بیڈز کےہسپتال، یونیورسٹی آف چکوال اور ناردرن بائی پاس سمیت 15ارب سے زائد کے منصوبوں کا سنگ بنیاد رکھیں گے!
تمام شہروں کی یکساں ترقی تحریک انصاف حکومت کے منشور کاحصہ ہے۔— Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 26, 2020
She said the development projects are an important part of the government’s manifesto to provide equal opportunities for development to all cities across Pakistan.
Buzdar believed in serving citizens, and Punjab is achieving its objectives due to effective policies.
Foundation stone to be laid tomorrow by Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI
▪ University of Chakwal
▪ 500 Bedded Hospital
▪ Northern Bypass
▪ Centre of Excellence
ضلع چکوال کے لیے کل وزیراعظم عمران خان 15 ارب کے منصوبوں کا سنگ بنیاد رکھیں گے #Chakwal pic.twitter.com/cU50EbqVsx— Minister Higher Education & IT Punjab (@RajaYassir_PTI) December 25, 2020
Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities to revise the master plans of all the major cities across Pakistan. The premier reiterated that it will help ensure the provision of better facilities to the citizens.
