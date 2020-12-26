PM Imran lays foundation of projects worth Rs15bn in Chakwal
Web Desk
10:41 AM | 26 Dec, 2020
PM Imran lays foundation of projects worth Rs15bn in Chakwal
Share

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (today) has laid the foundation stone of different development projects worth Rs15Billion in Chakwal.

The premier has performed ground-breaking of the University of Chakwal, a 500-bed hospital, Norther Bypass, and a Law College. He will also meet a number of delegations on a day-long visit.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the premier will lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth Rs15 billion which include a 500-bed hospital, University of Chakwal, and the Northern by-pass.

She said the development projects are an important part of the government’s manifesto to provide equal opportunities for development to all cities across Pakistan.

Buzdar believed in serving citizens, and Punjab is achieving its objectives due to effective policies.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities to revise the master plans of all the major cities across Pakistan. The premier reiterated that it will help ensure the provision of better facilities to the citizens.

PM Imran wants ‘Nayi Police in Naya ... 05:42 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced the provision of health cards to the Islamabad ...

More From This Category
MDCAT 2020: PMLN’s Hina Pervaiz Butt files ...
03:53 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Sindh govt seeks to block release of Omar Sheikh ...
03:05 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
7 deer die at Bahawalpur zoo: report
02:02 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Terror Financing: JuD chief Hafiz Saeed jailed ...
01:37 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Man dies after wife sets him ablaze
01:03 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Pakistan to decide on school reopening in Jan 4 ...
12:29 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bisconni Music - A Platform Celebrating “New” Music 
02:42 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr