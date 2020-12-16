Family robbed at gunpoint on busy road near Boat Basin, Karachi (VIDEO)
KARACHI – In yet another incident of poor law and order situation, a family was robbed at gunpoint near Boat Basin of the metropolitan city on Tuesday.

As per the CCTV footage, a family was robbed while they were in full view of other people in their cars at nearby restaurants. They were mugged in the parking area of food street.

The thugs waited for the family to sit in their vehicle. Soon as it happened, three of the muggers came up to them and pointed a weapon at the woman in the back seat of the car.

The faces of the robbers can be seen in the CCTV footage of the incident.

FIR of the incident has been lodged at the Clifton police station.

