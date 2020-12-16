High-level Afghan Taliban delegation to arrive in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD – Top Afghan Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will arrive in Islamabad today for a three-day trip.

According to the foreign office, the delegation will be in Pakistan from December 16-18. The deputy chief for political affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi during the stay in Islamabad.

In a statement issued by foreign office, the visit of the Taliban Political Commission delegation is a part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process, with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations that commenced in Doha on 12 September 2020.

Pakistan reiterated to support an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace, stability, and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.

Khalilzad wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter that the two sides had recognised a three-page agreement that codifies rules and procedures for negotiations on a political roadmap and a "comprehensive ceasefire".

2/3 Tragically, the war continues. The need for a political settlement, reduction in violence, and a ceasefire remain urgent. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) December 14, 2020

In this regard, Pakistan had welcomed the announcement of the agreement, saying, it reflected "a common resolve of parties to secure a negotiated settlement".