High-level Afghan Taliban delegation to arrive in Islamabad today
ISLAMABAD – Top Afghan Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will arrive in Islamabad today for a three-day trip.
According to the foreign office, the delegation will be in Pakistan from December 16-18. The deputy chief for political affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi during the stay in Islamabad.
In a statement issued by foreign office, the visit of the Taliban Political Commission delegation is a part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process, with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations that commenced in Doha on 12 September 2020.
Pakistan reiterated to support an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace, stability, and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.
Pakistan welcomes Doha accord between Taliban, ... 09:52 AM | 3 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the breakthrough over a deal between Afghanistan government and the ...
Khalilzad wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter that the two sides had recognised a three-page agreement that codifies rules and procedures for negotiations on a political roadmap and a "comprehensive ceasefire".
2/3 Tragically, the war continues. The need for a political settlement, reduction in violence, and a ceasefire remain urgent.— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) December 14, 2020
In this regard, Pakistan had welcomed the announcement of the agreement, saying, it reflected "a common resolve of parties to secure a negotiated settlement".
US appreciates Pakistan for facilitating Afghan ... 09:30 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
RAWALPINDI – The US on Monday appreciated Pakistan's untiring efforts for facilitating the Afghan reconciliation ...
