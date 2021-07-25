Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on July 27

ISLAMABAD – Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud will arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday, local media reported.

Reports quoting sources said Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud will be in the country’s federal capital on his second visit and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Sources said a high-level delegation from Kingdom will also visit Pakistan along with Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Meanwhile, Pakistani FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi had in several meetings requested him to visit and an assurance was given in May this year.

PM’s aide Tahir Ashrafi while speaking with an Arab dignitary mentioned that the Saudi foreign minister is expected in Islamabad on a day-long visit during the next week. Both sides will discuss bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

Earlier, the premier invited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and it was agreed that Prince Farhan Al Saud leading a delegation would visit Pakistan to prepare for the visit of the Crown Prince.

In recent days, the Kingdom also released Pakistani prisoners. The move had been promised by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman on his visit to Pakistan in 2019.

Meanwhile, there have been moments of tension between the two allies over India’s annexation of Occupied Kashmir.