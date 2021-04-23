Pakistan foreign minister leaves for Turkey to attend trilateral meeting

09:34 AM | 23 Apr, 2021
Pakistan foreign minister leaves for Turkey to attend trilateral meeting
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Turkey from Iran on a two-day official visit.

During his stay, Qureshi will participate in a trilateral meeting to be attended by the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Afghanistan. The three Foreign Ministers will discuss the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister will also hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. They will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discuss preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which will be held in Turkey this year.

Couple of days ago, Qureshi left for Iran after completing a successful three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He felicitated his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, for visiting Pakistan several times, enabling the two countries to hold crucial meetings.

