Pakistan Army Chief vows to protect Holy Mosques, Saudi territory
Web Desk
01:12 PM | 7 May, 2021
Pakistan Army Chief vows to protect Holy Mosques, Saudi territory
Share

JEDDAH – Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman, Deputy Defence Minister at Jeddah on Friday, said ISPR.

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed during the meetings.

COAS General Bajwa said that Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of KSA and defence of the two Holy Mosques. The Crown Prince acknowledged Pakistan's role towards regional peace and stability.

The Crown Prince also said that the relations between KSA and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for peace, stability & betterment of Muslim Ummah.

PM Imran embarks Saudi Arabia on official visit ... 12:57 PM | 6 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to embark on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow ...

More From This Category
Selected banks to remain open during lockdown: SBP
11:51 AM | 7 May, 2021
Government places Ahsan Iqbal’s name on ECL
11:21 AM | 7 May, 2021
Pakistan asks IMF to cut FBR target to Rs5,500b ...
10:04 AM | 7 May, 2021
Pakistan registers 140 coronavirus deaths
08:58 AM | 7 May, 2021
22-year-old student shot dead by Balochistan’s ...
11:26 PM | 6 May, 2021
Complete lockdown in Islamabad from May 7, ...
10:37 PM | 6 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebrities mourn the demise of actress Sumbul Shahid
12:56 PM | 7 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr