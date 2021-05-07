Pakistan Army Chief vows to protect Holy Mosques, Saudi territory

JEDDAH – Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman, Deputy Defence Minister at Jeddah on Friday, said ISPR.

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed during the meetings.

COAS General Bajwa said that Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of KSA and defence of the two Holy Mosques. The Crown Prince acknowledged Pakistan's role towards regional peace and stability.

The Crown Prince also said that the relations between KSA and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for peace, stability & betterment of Muslim Ummah.