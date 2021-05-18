Nora Fatehi's bold dance video in gym goes viral

Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks but this time the glam queen is spotted in her gym avatar.

The 29-year-old stunner has mastered the art to turn heads wherever she goes and with her style was on point, Fatehi is a force to reckon.

Recently, the Dilbar star was seen flaunting her enviable curves in bodycon dresses. But the beautiful dancer put in all of the effort to maintain her physique and is a fitness freak to the core who religiously follow her hectic workout regime.

Nora's workout routine involves a lot of dancing and she often sweats it hard in the gym as well, but the star can also get distracted from the mundane workout. In the viral video, Nora went to the gym with her hair artist Marce Pedrozo dressed up in a black halter-neck sports top and cycling shorts.

While the duo is getting prepared for their exercise regime, but as soon as a song start playing in the background the two hilariously start dancing.

The Bharat actor wrote, "We tried to work out like normal people.. but as u know... we are not Normal...(sic)."

The random twerking soon transforms into a full-blown dance session and the duo in the frame can be seen enjoying themselves to their fullest.

Earlier, the Bollywood dance sensation shared a new dance video to mark World Dance Day.