PM Imran briefed on national, regional security situation on visit to ISI headquarters

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday visited the headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with cabinet members, where he was briefed on the regional and national security situation, reports in local media cited.

The premier, during the brief visit, also gets briefed about the current challenges being faced by the south asian country. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf also accompanied PM.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI visiting Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters , Islamabad. Key ministers and military leadership also present. He is being briefed about the challenges being faced by #Pakistan regionally / internationally. pic.twitter.com/FwYkyyqjCU — Azaz Syed (@AzazSyed) May 24, 2021

Before visiting the country’s national Intelligence agency, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Ehsaas Saving Wallets Initiative in Islamabad.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa paid a visit to the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the capital. They were received by ISI Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, according to the PM Office.