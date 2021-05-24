PM Imran briefed on national, regional security situation on visit to ISI headquarters
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday visited the headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with cabinet members, where he was briefed on the regional and national security situation, reports in local media cited.
The premier, during the brief visit, also gets briefed about the current challenges being faced by the south asian country. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf also accompanied PM.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI visiting Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters , Islamabad. Key ministers and military leadership also present. He is being briefed about the challenges being faced by #Pakistan regionally / internationally. pic.twitter.com/FwYkyyqjCU— Azaz Syed (@AzazSyed) May 24, 2021
Before visiting the country’s national Intelligence agency, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Ehsaas Saving Wallets Initiative in Islamabad.
PM Imran launches Ehsaas Saving Wallets programme 10:59 AM | 24 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched the Ehsaas Saving Wallets programme at a ceremony in the ...
Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa paid a visit to the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the capital. They were received by ISI Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, according to the PM Office.
ISI front line of Pakistan's defence, says PM ... 12:33 AM | 13 Sep, 2018
RAWALPINDI - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government and people of Pakistan firmly stand behind their armed ...
- realme 8 Series – A Trendsetter in Battery Power and Charging ...04:07 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Lodhran DPO gets marching orders amid ‘political pressure from JKT ...03:37 PM | 24 May, 2021
-
- PM Imran briefed on national, regional security situation on visit to ...02:45 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Anti-Corruption Dept launches probe into Rawalpindi Ring Road scam01:56 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Faryal Mehmood leaves fans stunned with alluring dance moves01:01 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Christian Betzmann speaks up after breakup with Zoya Nasir12:01 AM | 24 May, 2021
- Sarah Khan leaves fans confused about her pregnancy status03:41 PM | 23 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021