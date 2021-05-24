At least 5 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA – At least five people were injured in a blast near Qambrani Road in Balochistan capital, provincial spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani confirmed Monday.

A senior police official while speaking with the media told that the blast occurred with the help of an improvised explosive device (IED) mounted at the side of the main road.

The injured include five persons including one security personnel. Rescue officials rushed to the scene after receiving information about the blast. The injured were then moved to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical assistance.

Following the blast, the Balochistan government spokesperson also shared a tweet on his official handle.

قمبرانی روڈ بشیر چوک کے قریب بم دھماکا کی مذمت کرتا ہوں۔



دھماکے کے نتیجے میں 5 افراد زخمی ہوئے جنہیں ہسپتال منتقل کر دیا گیا ہے۔پولیس اور دیگر سکیورٹی اداروں نے علاقے کو گھیرے میں لےلیا۔



زخمیوں کی نگہداشت کیلےہسپتال انتظامیہ کو ھدایات جاری۔

زخمیوں کی صحتیابی کیلئے دعاگو ہوں۔ — Liaquat Shahwani (@LiaquatShahwani) May 24, 2021

‘Police and other security agencies have surrounded the area while directions have been issued to the hospital administration to take care of the injured, he wrote in the tweet.

Last month, at least five persons were killed and dozens suffered injuries in a blast at the car parking area of a high-end hotel in Quetta Wednesday night.