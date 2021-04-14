Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira takes kickboxing tips from boyfriend, video goes viral
Web Desk
10:00 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira takes kickboxing tips from boyfriend, video goes viral
Share

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is trying new ways to find her fitness.

In a video, she is trying kickboxing with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The loved-up video has gone viral on social media.

Ira Khan took to Instagram and uploaded the video wherein she was trying her best to learn kickboxing but her hilarious caption had us all laughing. Her session ended with a hug with Nupur.

She wrote, "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing?! Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack." 

At the end of the video, Ira Khan takes a tumble and falls in the arms of Nupur as they both laugh.

More From This Category
Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire ...
07:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Malaika Arora' latest pics spark engagement ...
04:02 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Sami Khan tests positive for COVID-19
03:05 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Atif Aslam set to release a new naat this Ramadan
03:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Saba Qamar spends quality time with family post ...
02:01 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
PML-N ‘removes' PPP, ANP leaders from PDM ...
01:29 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira takes kickboxing tips from boyfriend, video goes viral
10:00 PM | 14 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr