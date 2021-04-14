Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira takes kickboxing tips from boyfriend, video goes viral
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is trying new ways to find her fitness.
In a video, she is trying kickboxing with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The loved-up video has gone viral on social media.
Ira Khan took to Instagram and uploaded the video wherein she was trying her best to learn kickboxing but her hilarious caption had us all laughing. Her session ended with a hug with Nupur.
She wrote, "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing?! Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack."
At the end of the video, Ira Khan takes a tumble and falls in the arms of Nupur as they both laugh.
