Traffic continues uninterrupted on all key national highways, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that unhindered traffic flow is continuing on all major highways across Pakistan amid protest by workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Taking to twitter, the outspoken minister said that difference of opinion is appreciated in democracy, but no one will be permitted to blackmail the government on gunpoint.

He vowed that stern action will be taken against those who are involved in torturing police officials and personnel of other agencies.

پورے ملک میں تمام اہم شاہراؤں پر ٹریفک روانی سےجاری ہے،جتھوں سے ریاست نہ کبھی پہلےبلیک میل ہوئ نہ آئندہ ہوگی جمہوریت میں مختلف حلقوں کو نقطہ نظر کی اجازت ہوتی ہےلیکن آپ حکومت کوبزورطاقت بلیک میل کوئ نہیں کرسکتا، پولیس اور اداروں پرتشدد میں ملوث مجرموں کو نشان عبرت بنایا جائیگا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 14, 2021

He said it is obligation for every citizen to respect and honor the security officials. He said those, who violated this principle are criminals.

Earlier today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the government has decided to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and a summary of imposition of ban on it has been forwarded to the federal cabinet.

He said the decision was taken after the Punjab Government pleaded for the ban on TLP as its workers were involved in violent protests and rampage.

He said the ban has been placed under the Terrorism Act 1997.

He said two policemen were martyred and 340 others injured in the violent areas and TLP workers created hurdles in the way of ambulances and blocked highways and roads causing difficulties for general public.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the issue of sanctity and the finality of the Prophethood is very dear to the government like any other Muslim.

He said the government tried its best to draft a unanimous resolution to be tabled in the National Assembly but TLP remained reluctant to accept it.