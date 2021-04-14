ECP tells 'banned' TLP's candidate to end party affiliation to contest by-election
KARACHI – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stated on Wednesday that the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate cannot take part in the upcoming by-election in Karachi’s NA -249 as the government has decided to ban its party under the anti-terrorism act.
The decision to ban the religio-political party was announced by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed following violent protests by the TLP in various cities of the country over arrest of its party chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.
The by-election in the constituency, which fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawada resigned to contest Senate elections, are set to be held on April 29.
The TLP had fielded Mufti Nazeer Kamalvi as its candidate but he will no longer be able to contest the by-polls due to the ban.
It is reported that Kamalvi will be required to end affiliation with the TLP to contest the by-polls as TLP’s electoral symbol “crane” will not be assigned to him.
Local media said that the printing of the ballot papers has been stopped till the situation becomes clear.
