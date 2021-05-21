Schools to reopen from Monday, announces Punjab govt
Share
LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to re-open schools in select districts amid the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas has shared a copy of the notification on Twitter, stating that all public and private educational institutions will open in Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Jhelum, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Rajanpur, and Vehari from Monday (May 24).
The educational institutions in the districts will open schools four days a week and they will be allowed to call students on alternate days with 50% attendance.
https://twitter.com/DrMuradPTI/status/1395733904703819784
"All the concerned authorities shall ensure the observance and compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit. The schools shall open for 04 days a week staggering 02 days attendance of each child," the notification read
He said that the decision about reopening schools in the remaining districts will be taken in the next meeting.
The decision comes after the National Command and Operation Centre allowed reopening of the schools in districts where COVID positivity ratio is below 5 per cent.
- Maulana Tariq Jameel launches free ambulance service in Pakistan08:29 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Pakistani court orders giving Rs25,000 allowance to all PhD-holder ...08:08 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Getz Pharma, Scaryammi hold first of its kind virtual conference on ...07:32 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Schools to reopen from Monday, announces Punjab govt07:10 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM’s remarks during CNN interview cannot be construed as ...06:28 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Indian singer Arijit Singh’s mother passes away02:50 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Arjun Kapoor appreciates Pakistanis for offering help to India amid ...03:20 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Khuda Aur Muhabbat beats Mere Paas Tum Ho on Youtube06:21 PM | 21 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021