Schools to reopen from Monday, announces Punjab govt

07:10 PM | 21 May, 2021
LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to re-open schools in select districts amid the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. 

Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas has shared a copy of the notification on Twitter, stating that all public and private educational institutions will open in Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Jhelum, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Rajanpur, and Vehari from Monday (May 24).

The educational institutions in the districts will open schools four days a week and they will be allowed to call students on alternate days with 50% attendance.

"All the concerned authorities shall ensure the observance and compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit. The schools shall open for 04 days a week staggering 02 days attendance of each child," the notification read

He said that the decision about reopening schools in the remaining districts will be taken in the next meeting.

The decision comes after the National Command and Operation Centre allowed reopening of the schools in districts where COVID positivity ratio is below 5 per cent.

