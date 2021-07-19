Covid-19 claims 30 lives, infects 2,452 more in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 30 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,452 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,811 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 991,727.

Statistics 19 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,503

Positive Cases: 2452

Positivity % : 4.95%

Deaths : 30 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 19, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 903 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 920,066. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 48,850 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 4.95 percent.

At least 356,929 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 350,618 in Punjab 140,818 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84,722 in Islamabad, 29,110 in Balochistan, 22,116 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,414 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,881 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,720 in Sindh, 4,386 in KP, 787 in Islamabad, 601 in Azad Kashmir, 319 in Balochistan, and 117 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 49,503 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,443,477 since the first case was reported.