Pakistan’s Imran, Russia’s Putin discuss Afghanistan in phone call

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations during a telephonic conversation.

The premier stressed that a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan was vitally important for Pakistan and regional stability. Besides ensuring safety, security and protection of rights of Afghans, an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward.

He underscored that the international community must stay positively engaged in support of the people of Afghanistan, to help address humanitarian needs and ensure economic sustenance.

PM Khan underscored the importance of coordinated approaches in addressing the evolving situation and noted that Pakistan attached high importance of the role of the Troika Plus format.

He expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of Pakistan-Russia relations, with increased high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse fields.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s resolve to strengthen trade relations as well as bilateral collaboration in energy sector, including early realization of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project.

The two leaders agreed to closely cooperate within the SCO for promoting regional peace and security.

PM Imran Khan also reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan.