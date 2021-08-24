Taliban to announce new strategy if US fails to complete evacuation by Aug 31

08:03 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
KABUL – The Taliban on Tuesday warned that a new strategy will be announced if the US failed to complete evacuation of people from Afghanistan by August 31, the deadline set by the Biden administration for withdrawal of all American troops.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the movement, addressing a press conference said that no extension will be given for the withdrawal of foreign forces.

He said that life was returning to normal in the country but situation was chaotic at the Kabul Airport where thousands of Afghan and foreign nationals are trying to flee the Taliban, who took over the capital last Sunday.

The Taliban have also asked the US not to encourage the Afghans to leave their homeland, saying they do not support such action.

Zabihullah Mujahid said "we are not in favour of allowing Afghans to leave", as translated from Pashto to English by his interpreter.

He said Americans were taking “Afghan experts” such as engineers out of the country.

"We need their expertise," Mujahid said, adding that women would be able to return to work once the security situation is re-established.

US-led troops have ramped up evacuation operations to get thousands of people out of Kabul, after the Taliban warned that there will be consequence of not completing the withdrawal by the deadline.

President Biden has vowed to not change the deadline, but pressure is increasing on him to negotiate more time for the evacuations.

