Web Desk
08:41 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
Sheheryar Munawar and Ali Rehman Khan join the cast of Sinf-e-Aahan
The much-awaited project Sinf-e-Aahan is definitely a crowd-puller given its star-studded cast which is why the expectations from the project have skyrocketed.

Starring Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Ramsha Khan in lead roles, the male cast has been revealed.

Joining the female stars are actor Sheheryar Munawar and Ali Rehman Khan who were spotted in a group photo with Syra Yousuf and director Nadeem Baig. The picture also had The Legend of Maula Jatt producer Ammara Hikmat.

While the official announcement is yet to come, the rumour mill is abuzz that Shehryar and Ali are already on board and shooting.

Sinf-e-Aahan has been penned by celebrated writer Umera Ahmed. Announced in collaboration with ISPR, it is produced by superstar Humayun Saeed.

Helmed by director Nadeem Baig, the project seems to be based on women empowerment. The show will narrate the story of five female army cadets.

