Model arrested for obscene photoshoot on Islamabad highway

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested a model involved in an obscene photoshoot in front of Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait in federal capital, it emerged on Tuesday.

The Islamabad police conducted a raid in Lahore after receiving reports about the whereabouts of Zulfiqar who along with a female model had the controversial shoot that had sparked anger online.

Zulfiqar will be shifted to Islamabad from Lahore for further legal action against him as a case is registered against the duo at the Coral Police Station.

The female colleague of the suspect is yet to be arrested, reports said.

On August 4, the case had been registered on the complaint of a citizen named Rashid Malik. The FIR stated that the duo had taken pictures in revealing dresses in front of the portrait of the country’s founder Quaid-e-Azam and had also made them viral on social media.

Meanwhile, federal cops have launched further investigations to find the couple involved in the photoshoot that triggered the nationwide outcry.

Earlier, senior journalist Ansar Abbasi also took to Twitter where he tagged the DC Islamabad and asked for the couple to be arrested for spreading obscenity. DC Islamabad then urged people to inform authorities about any kind of information about the duo.

As the pictures went viral, #Islamabad became a trend on microblogging site Twitter, and it divided the social media users who slammed them for spreading obscenity and mocking the country’s founder while others termed it freedom of expression.

Soon after the event breaks the internet, the band members deleted their Instagram citing vulgar and threatening messages. The couple said they posed for the photos in a bid to ‘exercise their right to express themselves.