KP’s task force on COVID-19 holds meeting at Peshawar Corps HQ

RAWALPINDI – A meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was held at Corps HQ Peshawar on Tuesday, said military’s media wing

According to ISPR, the meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood and other senior civil and military officials.

The forum was apprised about review of COVID 19 situation in KP and actions being taken to implement corona-virus SOPs.

The task force was also apprised about current capacity of hospitals for COVID patients and measures being taken to enhance further.

Steps for Implementation of Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) in light of NCOC directions were discussed in detail.

CM KP Mahmood Khan, expressed satisfaction on the progress made so far to prevent spread of corona-virus in the province.