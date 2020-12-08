KP’s task force on COVID-19 holds meeting at Peshawar Corps HQ
Share
RAWALPINDI – A meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was held at Corps HQ Peshawar on Tuesday, said military’s media wing
According to ISPR, the meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood and other senior civil and military officials.
The forum was apprised about review of COVID 19 situation in KP and actions being taken to implement corona-virus SOPs.
The task force was also apprised about current capacity of hospitals for COVID patients and measures being taken to enhance further.
Steps for Implementation of Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) in light of NCOC directions were discussed in detail.
CM KP Mahmood Khan, expressed satisfaction on the progress made so far to prevent spread of corona-virus in the province.
- KP’s task force on COVID-19 holds meeting at Peshawar Corps HQ11:38 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- 'Jinnah was right', Indians feel sorry for supporting Hindu-led ...10:37 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- First PPP lawmaker submits resignation on PDM call09:54 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- ‘Bharat bandh’: India shutdown as millions protest controversial ...09:23 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- New Zealand finally allows Pakistan to end isolation08:54 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- PM office apologises for tweeting pics without credits, says ...03:36 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam and Aiman Khan among Forbes' 100 Digital ...04:19 PM | 8 Dec, 2020
- Meesha Shafi skips court appearance in defamation lawsuit – again!09:33 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020