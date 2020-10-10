COVID-19 SOPs violation: 14 malls, 13 schools, 4 marriage halls sealed in Peshawar
09:12 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
COVID-19 SOPs violation: 14 malls, 13 schools, 4 marriage halls sealed in Peshawar
PESHAWAR – The city administration has sealed 14 mega malls, 13 schools and four marriage halls over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to control the spread of COVID-19 in Peshawar.

According to media details, during the action taken in ongoing drive against code of conduct set up to counter coronavirus, the teams also sealed 100 shops in Shafi Market of Peshawar Cantt, 700 shops on Jinnah Park Road and 200 shops in Kamran Market at the Charsadda Road for allowing customers without wearing safety mask.

The district administration has also decided to launch programme to educate people in order to absorb corona SOPs and support to counter the pandemic.

