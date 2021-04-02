Punjab closes tourist spots amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Share
LAHORE – Keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government on Friday decided to shut all the tourist spots in the province.
According to a notification issued by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, all the tourist spots in the province will remain closed till 11th of April. The decision has been taken to stem the spread of the deadly virus.
Punjab had recorded as many as 2,467 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths on 30th of March. According to the provincial health department, the tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province had reached 6,317.
Pharma giants join hands to manufacture Covid-19 ... 04:11 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
KARACHI – The Searle Company Limited has inked an agreement with a Chinese pharmaceutical giant to manufacture ...
- Punjab closes tourist spots amid spike in Covid-19 cases07:23 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA – Babar Azam scores fighting century against South Africa06:53 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
-
- Sachin Tendulkar admitted to hospital with coronavirus05:58 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Pakistani animated movie makes it to international film fest04:03 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Katrina, Kareena and Kajol wish Ajay Devgn on 52nd birthday03:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021