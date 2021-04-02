Punjab closes tourist spots amid spike in Covid-19 cases

LAHORE – Keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government on Friday decided to shut all the tourist spots in the province.

According to a notification issued by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, all the tourist spots in the province will remain closed till 11th of April. The decision has been taken to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

Punjab had recorded as many as 2,467 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths on 30th of March. According to the provincial health department, the tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province had reached 6,317.