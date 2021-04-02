Punjab closes tourist spots amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Web Desk
07:23 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Punjab closes tourist spots amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Share

LAHORE – Keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government on Friday decided to shut all the tourist spots in the province.

According to a notification issued by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, all the tourist spots in the province will remain closed till 11th of April. The decision has been taken to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

Punjab had recorded as many as 2,467 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths on 30th of March. According to the provincial health department, the tally of total deaths by Covid-19 in the province had reached 6,317.

Pharma giants join hands to manufacture Covid-19 ... 04:11 PM | 2 Apr, 2021

KARACHI – The Searle Company Limited has inked an agreement with a Chinese pharmaceutical giant to manufacture ...

More From This Category
Sachin Tendulkar admitted to hospital with ...
05:58 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Pakistan ‘never shied away from talks with ...
04:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Pharma giants join hands to manufacture Covid-19 ...
04:11 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Pakistan on UK's red-list of travel bans amid ...
03:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Russian foreign minister due in Pakistan next week
02:52 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Pakistani man stages wife's murder as accident ...
02:15 PM | 2 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan’s latest photo wins fans’ hearts
06:26 PM | 2 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr