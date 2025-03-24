CM Maryam suspends Jinnah Hospital Principal, MS during surprise visit

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital, where several complaints were raised by patients and their attendants. Taking immediate action, she ordered the suspension of the hospital’s principal and medical superintendent (MS).

During her visit, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected the medicine store and directed officials to ensure the availability of medicines. However, she expressed strong displeasure over the non-provision of free medicines and ordered action against those responsible.

She also visited the emergency ward, interacted with patients and attendants, and inquired about the facilities. Upon receiving complaints about the unavailability of medical tests and medicines, she expressed severe dissatisfaction and directed immediate improvements.

The Chief Minister emphasized that providing quality and prompt healthcare services is the government’s top priority, and strict action will be taken against negligence.