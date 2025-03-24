Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Hira Mani expresses desire to act in Bollywood actor’s biopic

Pakistani actress and model Hira Mani has openly expressed her wish to star in the biopic of a renowned Indian actress.

Known for her lively performances and bold modeling, Hira Mani has previously expressed interest in working in Bollywood. However, this time, she specifically mentioned her desire to portray a famous Indian actress in a biographical film.

In a recent interview, Hira revealed that she would love to play Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor in her biopic.

It is worth mentioning that Hira Mani has often compared herself to Kareena Kapoor and has even claimed that she could perfectly portray the character of Geet from Kareena’s film Jab We Met.

Hira stated that the role of Geet closely resembles her real-life personality, making her confident that she could have played it exceptionally well.

