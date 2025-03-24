Curfew imposed in three KP districts

PESHAWAR – The district administrations have announced a curfew in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts of Tank, South Waziristan, and North Waziristan on March 25.

As per the official statement, residents have been instructed to stay indoors during the curfew, while travelers heading to these areas are advised to take alternative routes.

According to the administration, the curfew will be enforced from 6 AM to 6 PM in Tank, covering areas such as Dabrah Bazaar, Kor Qila, Khargi, Manzai, and Kariwam to Jandola. In South Waziristan, it will extend from Azizabad Chowk via Sarwekai, Jandola, Kor Qila, and Dabrah.

In Upper South Waziristan, the curfew will impact routes from Asman Manza to Ladha, Makeen, and further towards Bibi Ragzai, Sararogha, Kotkai, Jandola, Barwand, and Mola Khan Sarai. Meanwhile, in North Waziristan, restrictions will be in place on routes from Razmak to Girdi and Kharsin.

Authorities in all three districts have urged travelers to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.