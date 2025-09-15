Sikh woman gang raped in UK’s West Midlands

WEST MIDLANDS, UK – In a deeply disturbing incident, a Sikh woman was reportedly gang-raped by two white men in broad daylight in the West Midlands.

The attack, which police are treating as racially motivated, has sparked widespread outrage across the local community.

During the assault, the perpetrators allegedly shouted racist slurs, including statements such as “You don’t belong here, go back to your country,” highlighting the racial hatred underlying the crime.

Authorities have classified the incident as a “racially aggravated sexual assault” and confirmed that a full investigation is underway. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage, conducting forensic analysis, and collecting additional evidence from the crime scene.

Local Sikh community leaders and Members of Parliament have strongly condemned the attack, calling for swift action and increased measures to protect minority communities across the UK.

In a public appeal, the police urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses relevant footage or information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

“This is a horrifying act of violence with clear racial overtones. We are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety of all communities,” a police spokesperson said.

The incident has reignited conversations about rising hate crimes and the need for stronger protections for ethnic and religious minorities in Britain.