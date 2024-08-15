Rs100 prize bond list August 2024 - Check Online Draw Results

Karachi Office of National Savings Division is conducting balloting for Draw No. 47 of Rs100 Prize Bond on August 15, 2024 Thursday.

Pakistanis who regularly invest in prize bonds are looking for Rs100 prize bond draw for August 2024.

Rs100 Prize Bond Winners August 2024

First Prize Winner: -- Second Prize Winners --

The winners will be announced soon after balloting...

Winning Amount of Rs100 Prize Bond

First Prize: 1 winner receives PKR 700,000

1 winner receives PKR 700,000 Second Prize : 3 winners each receive PKR 200,000

: 3 winners each receive PKR 200,000 Third Prize: 1696 winners each receive PKR 1,000

Rs100 Prize Bond Full List

The complete list of winners for the Rs100 prize bond draw of 2024 will be shared here after balloting.

Prize Bond Schedule 2024