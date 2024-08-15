Ex-Army Chiefs Raheel Sharif, Kayani attend COAS Asim Munir’s Independence Day tribute to veterans

Veterans pledge support as COAS highlights their Role in national security, development
RAWALPINDI – Veteran reception hosted by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir saw former top generals including Raheel Sharif and Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.
A statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, honored retired army personnel by acknowledging their significant contributions and dedication to the nation's history.
On this Independence Day, COAS hosted reception for Army veterans and gathered several retired officers and soldiers.
Army Chief praised retired personnel for their key role in shaping country’s history and emphasized the crucial need for unity and resilience in overcoming challenges. He urged veterans to continue contributing to Pakistan’s progress and development.
COAS also warned about impact of fake news and propaganda aimed at undermining the relationship between the forces and public, assuring that the nation's strong support, including that of veterans, would thwart such attempts.
At the reception, army veterans reaffirmed their trust in the leadership of incumbent command and committed to supporting efforts against both internal and external security threats, ISPR said, and added that the event highlighted the enduring connection between the Army and its veterans, united in their dedication to the nation’s security and prosperity.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
