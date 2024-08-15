Ex-Army Chiefs Raheel Sharif, Kayani attend COAS Asim Munir’s Independence Day tribute to veterans

RAWALPINDI – Veteran reception hosted by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir saw former top generals including Raheel Sharif and Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.

A statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, honored retired army personnel by acknowledging their significant contributions and dedication to the nation's history.

On this Independence Day, COAS hosted reception for Army veterans and gathered several retired officers and soldiers.

Army Chief praised retired personnel for their key role in shaping country’s history and emphasized the crucial need for unity and resilience in overcoming challenges. He urged veterans to continue contributing to Pakistan’s progress and development.

COAS also warned about impact of fake news and propaganda aimed at undermining the relationship between the forces and public, assuring that the nation's strong support, including that of veterans, would thwart such attempts.

At the reception, army veterans reaffirmed their trust in the leadership of incumbent command and committed to supporting efforts against both internal and external security threats, ISPR said, and added that the event highlighted the enduring connection between the Army and its veterans, united in their dedication to the nation’s security and prosperity.