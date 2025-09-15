Cricket fans’ hearts sink in Dubai, but 6-0 Rafales keep Pakistan flying over India

DUBAI – Another high-stakes Pakistan-India clash ended in heartbreak for Green Shirts as India thrashed their arch-rivals by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan’s batting collapsed under pressure yet again, scraping together only 127 runs in 20 overs.

India’s chase was no less than ruthless, as Men in Blue finished job in just 15.5 overs and leaving Pakistani supporters stunned. The defeat quickly ignited social media, where frustrated fans found refuge not in cricket, but in history.

Thousands of Pakistanis recalled May’s brief conflict in which Islamabad claimed to have downed six Indian fighter jets, flooding timelines with the defiant slogan: “6-0.”

“Our real national game is downing Indian jets. 6-0 forever,” one fan declared online. Another added, “The skies remember the score — not the cricket ground.”

Pakistan vs India Cricket Memes

Pakistan’s cricket woes deepen with this loss that comes after May clashes. But if social media is any measure, the nation has already shifted the battleground from the cricket pitch to the skies, where “6-0” still lives on. Even in the midst of anger and disappointment, humour prevailed. Some urged Indians to calm down, writing: “Relax, this isn’t war. You already know the real result: 6-0.”

On the field, there were only glimpses of fight from Pakistan. Sahibzada Farhan etched his name into the record books as the first Pakistani to hit Jasprit Bumrah for a six, while Saim Ayub unfortunately matched an unwanted record with his seventh T20I duck — joining Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, and Kamran Akmal.