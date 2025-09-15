Another monsoon spell as Met Office forecasts rains from September 16 across Pakistan

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said moist currents of moderate intensity from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts from 15th (evening/night) and may persist till 19th September.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak and Waziristan from 16th to 19th September with occasional gaps.

Furthermore, scattered rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 15th (evening/night) to 19th September with occasional gaps.

Isolated heavyfall is expected on 16th & 18th September. While isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 16th to 19th September.

The Met Office said rain-wind/thundershoweris expected in Islamabad during the same period.

In Punjab, rain is likely to hit Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum from 16th to 19th September with occasional gaps, while in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad on 18th & 19th September. Isolated heavy fall is also expected during the period.

Windstorm, Hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the forecast period, it warned.

It said there is a possibility of landslides in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period.

Heavy rainfall may increase flows in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Kashmir on 18th & 19th September.