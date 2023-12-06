Animal star Tripti Dimri rocks in latest Instagram pictures

If you think that the highly-anticipated Bollywood film, Animal, was all about Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mind-blowing Oscar worthy performance, you’re wrong! There is someone else who has used Animal as a platform to highlight not only their acting prowess but also to send waves with their ethereal beauty!

As Animal roars in theatres after its release, millions of people have critically admired Tripti Dimri’s performance in the film. Dimri left a mark on the audience through her presence in the movie.

The 29-year-old actress, Dimri, has been solidifying her position as a promising actor with her memorable performances in Qala, Laila Majnu, and Bulbbul – to name a few -- and now that she has taken over the internet with her acting skills in Animal, Dimri’s career is sure to soar.

Enjoying a staggering 2 million followers on Instagram, the Laila Majnu star shared some bold photos on Instagram which quickly went viral.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, the model-turned-actress made headlines for her performance in Bollywood with the romantic film, Laila Majnu. Tripti later clinched the spotlight for her performance in the supernatural thriller film, Bulbbul, on Netflix. Before Animal, Tripti worked in Qala. She will next be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

