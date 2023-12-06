The Gigi Suit: Ayesha Omar introduces latest laidback attire from her clothing brand

Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar is “proud” of her latest clothing piece which she described as “easy, laid back and yet so damn classy.”

The 42-year-old star who is one of the most successful actors in the entertainment fraternity is also an acclaimed fashion connoisseur in the glitz and glamor industry. With her impeccable fashion sense, the Ladies Park star has a knack for being under the spotlight. However, her recent appearance in a mesmerizing black suit sent the fashion world into a frenzy.

This sophisticated ensemble flawlessly encapsulated her charismatic and confident persona, making a fashion statement that is destined to be etched in memory. Sharing her “current fav” suit, “the “Gigi” suit” from her clothing collection, Omar shared a bunch of pictures on her official Instagram handle.

“Easy, laid back and yet so damn classy,” the Bulbulay famed star stated about the suit, and added that it is “Perf to add to your winter wardrobe.” She also gave some styling tips to her fans, telling them o “Pair it up with a white turtleneck if you please.”

“Proud of this one,” the actress excitedly shared.

Omar’s clothing line also introduced the 'Gigi Blazer' and 'Gigi Pants' sharing that “the name translates into an earth worker, symbolizing one who takes care of nature.”

It also added that the suit is a testament of female “empowerment and resilience.”

“Celebrating women in the field, this blazer embodies empowerment and resilience, tailored for versatility and strength,” the statement read.

“The 'Gigi Pants,' named after the earthworker 'Gigi,' feature a soft, free flowing design with a matching tie belt, side pockets, and a flattering wide leg,” it added while detailing the craftsmanship of “high-quality crepe.”

“It's perfect for pairing with the matching 'Gigi Blazer.' Embrace the spirit of nurturing growth and style.”

On the professional front, Omar is basking in the success of her recent film Money Back Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast, Rehbra, Habs, Bisaat, and Kaaf Kangana. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.