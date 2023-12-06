Search

Lifestyle

The Gigi Suit: Ayesha Omar introduces latest laidback attire from her clothing brand

Noor Fatima
01:59 PM | 6 Dec, 2023
Ayesha Omar
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)

Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar is “proud” of her latest clothing piece which she described as “easy, laid back and yet so damn classy.”

The 42-year-old star who is one of the most successful actors in the entertainment fraternity is also an acclaimed fashion connoisseur in the glitz and glamor industry. With her impeccable fashion sense, the Ladies Park star has a knack for being under the spotlight. However, her recent appearance in a mesmerizing black suit sent the fashion world into a frenzy.

This sophisticated ensemble flawlessly encapsulated her charismatic and confident persona, making a fashion statement that is destined to be etched in memory. Sharing her “current fav” suit, “the “Gigi” suit” from her clothing collection, Omar shared a bunch of pictures on her official Instagram handle.

“Easy, laid back and yet so damn classy,” the Bulbulay famed star stated about the suit, and added that it is “Perf to add to your winter wardrobe.” She also gave some styling tips to her fans, telling them o “Pair it up with a white turtleneck if you please.”

“Proud of this one,” the actress excitedly shared.  

Omar’s clothing line also introduced the 'Gigi Blazer' and 'Gigi Pants' sharing that “the name translates into an earth worker, symbolizing one who takes care of nature.” 

It also added that the suit is a testament of female “empowerment and resilience.” 

“Celebrating women in the field, this blazer embodies empowerment and resilience, tailored for versatility and strength,” the statement read. 

“The 'Gigi Pants,' named after the earthworker 'Gigi,' feature a soft, free flowing design with a matching tie belt, side pockets, and a flattering wide leg,” it added while detailing the craftsmanship of “high-quality crepe.” 

“It's perfect for pairing with the matching 'Gigi Blazer.' Embrace the spirit of nurturing growth and style.” 

On the professional front, Omar is basking in the success of her recent film Money Back Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast, Rehbra, Habs, Bisaat, and Kaaf Kangana. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal

Ayesha Omar reveals what kind of men she will never flirt with

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:45 AM | 6 Dec, 2023

Javeria Khanum: Pakistani woman crosses border to marry love of her ...

01:34 PM | 6 Dec, 2023

Animal star Tripti Dimri rocks in latest Instagram pictures

10:39 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Kiran Ashfaque claps back at troll for shaming her choice to remarry

07:20 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Meharbano fails to impress netizens with latest dance video

03:51 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Yumna Zaidi exudes elegance in latest bridal couture photoshoot

04:09 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram radiate elegance in latest wedding ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:59 PM | 6 Dec, 2023

The Gigi Suit: Ayesha Omar introduces latest laidback attire from her clothing brand

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 6 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 6th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check latest rates here

Pakistani rupee witnessed upward trajectort against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.7 for buying and 286.75 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate increased to 361 for buying, and 364 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.7  286.75 
Euro EUR 309  312 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361  364 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.6 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.58 766.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.93 40.33
Danish Krone DKK 41.41 41.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.13 932.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.89 177.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 740.01 748.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.36 79.06
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.45 27.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.09 8.24

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price sees major drop in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 6 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in the local market continue to decline in line with the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 6 December 2023

On Wednesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,100. 

Each tola for 24 karat is Rs216,700, 22 Karat is Rs198,640, and 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,613 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,525.00 for single tola.

In the global market, the precious metal moved down, and hovers around $2023 per ounce after drop of around $10.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Karachi PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Islamabad PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Peshawar PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Quetta PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Sialkot PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Attock PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Gujranwala PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Jehlum PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Multan PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Bahawalpur PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Gujrat PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Nawabshah PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Chakwal PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Hyderabad PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Nowshehra PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Sargodha PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Faisalabad PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625
Mirpur PKR 219,400 PKR 2,625

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: