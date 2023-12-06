The Gigi Suit: Ayesha Omar introduces latest laidback attire from her clothing brand

Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar is “proud” of her latest clothing piece which she described as “easy, laid back and yet so damn classy.”
The 42-year-old star who is one of the most successful actors in the entertainment fraternity is also an acclaimed fashion connoisseur in the glitz and glamor industry. With her impeccable fashion sense, the Ladies Park star has a knack for being under the spotlight. However, her recent appearance in a mesmerizing black suit sent the fashion world into a frenzy.
This sophisticated ensemble flawlessly encapsulated her charismatic and confident persona, making a fashion statement that is destined to be etched in memory. Sharing her “current fav” suit, “the “Gigi” suit” from her clothing collection, Omar shared a bunch of pictures on her official Instagram handle.
“Easy, laid back and yet so damn classy,” the Bulbulay famed star stated about the suit, and added that it is “Perf to add to your winter wardrobe.” She also gave some styling tips to her fans, telling them o “Pair it up with a white turtleneck if you please.”
“Proud of this one,” the actress excitedly shared.
Omar’s clothing line also introduced the 'Gigi Blazer' and 'Gigi Pants' sharing that “the name translates into an earth worker, symbolizing one who takes care of nature.”
It also added that the suit is a testament of female “empowerment and resilience.”
“Celebrating women in the field, this blazer embodies empowerment and resilience, tailored for versatility and strength,” the statement read.
“The 'Gigi Pants,' named after the earthworker 'Gigi,' feature a soft, free flowing design with a matching tie belt, side pockets, and a flattering wide leg,” it added while detailing the craftsmanship of “high-quality crepe.”
“It's perfect for pairing with the matching 'Gigi Blazer.' Embrace the spirit of nurturing growth and style.”
On the professional front, Omar is basking in the success of her recent film Money Back Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast, Rehbra, Habs, Bisaat, and Kaaf Kangana. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.
Pakistani rupee witnessed upward trajectort against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.
On Wednesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.7 for buying and 286.75 for selling.
Euro remained stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate increased to 361 for buying, and 364 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.7
|286.75
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.6
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.58
|766.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.13
|932.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.01
|748.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.36
|79.06
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.45
|27.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.09
|8.24
KARACHI – Gold prices in the local market continue to decline in line with the international market.
On Wednesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,100.
Each tola for 24 karat is Rs216,700, 22 Karat is Rs198,640, and 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,613 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,525.00 for single tola.
In the global market, the precious metal moved down, and hovers around $2023 per ounce after drop of around $10.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Karachi
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Quetta
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Attock
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Multan
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,400
|PKR 2,625
