Karachiites flock to catch a glimpse of Kurulus Osman star

KARACHI – Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit, who played the lead role in the popular Turkish serial Kurulus Osman, made on the world-famous Ottoman Empire, arrived in Pakistan.

Burak Ozcivit informed about his arrival in Pakistan by sharing a video of traveling along the coastal line on Instagram.

Meanwhile, videos of Burak Ozcivit arriving at a Karachi shopping center are going viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, the actor is given a warm welcome from the people of the port city, while the actor was also seen shaking hands and thanking the people for their love.

Burak Ozcivit in in in Pakistan for a two-day visit, and will be promoting a Pakistani perfume brand.

Burak claimed that this was his first visit to Karachi while speaking via a translator because he only knew Turkish. "I had intended to visit here two years ago as well, but those plans fell through."