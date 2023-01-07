Mahi Baloch’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

Pakistani actor Afshan Baloch, also known as Mahi Baloch, left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold pictures as the starlet has been creating waves amongst the masses with her latest avatar.

Baloch is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated with the latest clicks.

In recent pictures, the Basat-e-Dil star flaunted an aesthetic flamboyance with a colorful top coupled with a violet dress and completed her look with a silver fur coat.

Many of her fans shower praise on the diva while some users trolled her citing morals. Here are some of the reactions:

Mahi stepped into showbiz with modeling projects and made her debut with Babul Ki Duaein Leti Ja in a side role.

She has to her credit many other projects including Basat-e-Dil, Wo Mera Dil Tha

Faisla, Main Aur Tum, Pal Do Pal, Rasm-e-Mohabbat, Roothi Roothi Zindagi, Raastai, and Maang.