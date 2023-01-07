PM Shehbaz assures to complete terms of loan programme in phone call with IMF chief

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds a telephonic conversation with IMF Managing Director Ms Kristalina Georgieva and apprised her about Pakistan’s resolve to complete the terms of the loan programme.

The premier shared the recent development in a tweet saying he explained the country’s economic plights with the IMF chief, especially post floods challenges.

He assured that a delegation of Washington-based lender will visit South Asian country soon for talks aimed at mitigating the economic challenges.

In a phone call with Managing Director of the IMF yesterday, I told her about the government's resolve to complete the terms of IMF's program. I also explained Pakistan's economic difficulties especially after the devastating floods. IMF delegation will come to Pakistan soon. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 7, 2023

The development comes as IMF Managing Director Ms. Kristalina Georgieva called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday and reiterated her commitment to help Islamabad in difficult times.

Georgieva expressed concern about the human and material losses due to the 2022 floods while the premier thanked her for concern on the fallout of the floods and extended an invitation to the IMF chief to participate in the Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference at Geneva.

The two interacted as Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank have fallen to the lowest level in nearly eight years while the country has to pay more than $33 billion to its lenders in the coming financial year.