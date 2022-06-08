Here's why Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah are trending on social media
02:15 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Here's why Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah are trending on social media
Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan and talented actress Ushna Shah have been creating waves ever since their hit drama serial Habs has been garnering massive like and compliments from the audience.

While the couple had been creating havoc with their on-screen chemistry, their off-screen bonding is equally entertaining and is being loved by the fans.

Recently, the Khaani star and the Baala star were trending on social media after Feroze Khan shared the sweetest BTS moment from their shooting.

"- she could not wait to eat that cake “joking”. sorry for the late update guys the show is on air and we are busy shooting let us know your feedback !", captioned the Khuda aur Muhabbat star.

In response, Ushna also dropped a hilarious comment which was her guilty confession, " The funny bit is, you’re not even wrong here.. I WAS waiting for that cake. And then I kept picking at it ????.C u tomo buddy! Pls bring cake."

Moreover, their popular drama Habs has been overtaking the Internet with a mind-boggling response. With many loving the show, others have mixed opinions about the plotline.

