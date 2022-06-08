Salman Khan denies receiving death threats in his statement to police
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly denied receiving death threats from any individual in his statement given to Mumbai Police.
According to the Hindustan Times, the police recorded statements from both the Tiger Zinda Hai actor and his father Salim Khan on June 7 in which both denied getting threat letters or calls.
Further probing revealed that the Kick star stated that he did not have any disputes with anyone in the recent past. It has been reported that a total of 10 teams including the Crime Branch and the local police are involved in the investigation. Other than that, more than 200 CCTVs have also been seized by the police for investigation.
Earlier, the police claimed to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person for sending a threatening letter to the Khan and his father. The Maharashtra Home Department tightened the security around the Bharat star's home.
It is pertinent to mention that the threat letter was sent days after the death of popular Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, in which Lawrence Bishnoi was a key suspect.
However, the Times of India reported that the police have not “ruled out the possibility of the death threat” and will continue with their investigation.
On the work front, Salman Khan will make a comeback with the upcoming film Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role.
