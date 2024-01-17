Pakistan summons Iranian charge d'affaires to protest over 'unprovoked violation' of air space

Foreign Office debunks Tehran's claims of killing terrorists in Balochistan
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan summoned Iranian charge d’affaires on Wednesday to register a strong protest over the killing of innocent children due to cross-border air raids, the foreign office said.
Islamabad reacted strongly over unprovoked violation of airspace by Tehran air attack inside Pakistani territory killed two innocent children while injuring three other girls.
Foreign office said such violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences.
MoFA called it concerning as despite the existence of several channels of communication, Iran opted for aggressive approach. The spokesperson said Iranian Charge d’affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey strongest condemnation of this blatant violation.
It further maintained Pakistani government always raised voice against terrorism which is a common threat to all nations and requires coordinated action. It said such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence.
Tehran allegedly fired missiles and drones in Pakistan targeting the so-called bases of Baloch terror group Jaish al-Adl, but citizens were killed, and raising tensions in the Middle East already roiled by Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
