Four children among 9 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA – At least nine people, including four children and a policeman, suffered injuries after an explosion occurred near the Civil Secretariat on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road on Wednesday.

As per the police officials, the area is near to Civil Secretariat and Commissioner Office in Balochistan capital. The explosion occurred in a garbage dump under the bridge while further investigations regarding the blast are underway.

Initial reports said a policeman and four children among nine people were injured in the blast.

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat cautioned poeple to avoid Zarghoon Road for the next few hours.

Blast near civil secretariat and commissioner office . 5 injured . I will request everyone to avoid travelling on zarghoon Road for the next few hours. — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) January 17, 2024

Balochistan Chief Minister strongly condemned the bomb blast, and assured that the culprits involved in this act will be brought to justice.

Pakistan is reeling from a fresh wave of terrorism, with KP and Balochistan, the two regions neighbouring Afghanistan, remaining the worst affected areas with militants' safe havens.

More to follow...