Four children among 9 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA – At least nine people, including four children and a policeman, suffered injuries after an explosion occurred near the Civil Secretariat on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road on Wednesday.
As per the police officials, the area is near to Civil Secretariat and Commissioner Office in Balochistan capital. The explosion occurred in a garbage dump under the bridge while further investigations regarding the blast are underway.
Initial reports said a policeman and four children among nine people were injured in the blast.
Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat cautioned poeple to avoid Zarghoon Road for the next few hours.
Blast near civil secretariat and commissioner office . 5 injured . I will request everyone to avoid travelling on zarghoon Road for the next few hours.— Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) January 17, 2024
Balochistan Chief Minister strongly condemned the bomb blast, and assured that the culprits involved in this act will be brought to justice.
Pakistan is reeling from a fresh wave of terrorism, with KP and Balochistan, the two regions neighbouring Afghanistan, remaining the worst affected areas with militants' safe havens.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.