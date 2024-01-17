Search

Lifestyle

'100 days of hell': Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane mourn Palestinian genocide

Noor Fatima
12:25 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
Mawra Hocane Mahira Khan

Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan, has expressed her distress over the 100 brutal days of ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces.

The fiasco, which began on October 07 and has intensified ever since, took the lives of 20,000+ Palestinians including children as young as unborns and newborns. However, the call for cease fire has been refuted by those in authorities despite intense public backlash and boycotts.

The dire situation of Palestinians has united the entire world, where millions of people have spoken against the atrocities committed. Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan, is also among those who cannot watch the bloodbath continue.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Raees star shared a reel of Palestinian journalist Motaz Azaiza showing the bombing in Gaza and captioned, “100 days of hell. 100 days of suffering. 100 days of witnessing a genocide.”

Actress Mawra Hocane took to platform X and wrote, “100 days of genocide” and added a heart emoji.

Many Pakistani and Indian Muslims artists have openly condemned Israel's brutal war against Palestinian civilians and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Ushna Shah criticizes selective activism regarding Palestinian genocide

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

04:09 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's star-studded reception

07:01 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat, Ali Rehman Khan and Momin Saqib set to share screen in ...

08:54 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Indian actress Hina Khan performs Umrah, shares pictures

08:45 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

‘Abdullahpur Ka Devdas’: Sarah Khan and Bilal Abbas Khan to star ...

11:10 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Lollywood, Bollywood stars extend condolences on Ustad Rashid Khan's ...

10:34 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Mawra Hocane dives into thalassotherapy bliss in Bali

Lifestyle

12:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside big fat wedding of Faisal Vawda’s daughter

03:40 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Veteran actor Shaukat Zaidi passes away at 72

06:03 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Mia Khalifa, Osman Khalid Butt and others support South Africa's case ...

05:23 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Ali Zafar asks netizens to be “honest” about him performing for ...

04:03 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

IN PICS — Neha Taseer celebrates birthday bash with friends and ...

02:17 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

WATCH: Nauman Ijaz and family brings dance floor to life at wedding

Advertisement

Latest

12:25 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

'100 days of hell': Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane mourn Palestinian genocide

Gold & Silver Rate

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: