'100 days of hell': Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane mourn Palestinian genocide

Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan, has expressed her distress over the 100 brutal days of ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces.

The fiasco, which began on October 07 and has intensified ever since, took the lives of 20,000+ Palestinians including children as young as unborns and newborns. However, the call for cease fire has been refuted by those in authorities despite intense public backlash and boycotts.

The dire situation of Palestinians has united the entire world, where millions of people have spoken against the atrocities committed. Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan, is also among those who cannot watch the bloodbath continue.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Raees star shared a reel of Palestinian journalist Motaz Azaiza showing the bombing in Gaza and captioned, “100 days of hell. 100 days of suffering. 100 days of witnessing a genocide.”

Actress Mawra Hocane took to platform X and wrote, “100 days of genocide” and added a heart emoji.

Many Pakistani and Indian Muslims artists have openly condemned Israel's brutal war against Palestinian civilians and called for an immediate ceasefire.