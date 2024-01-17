'100 days of hell': Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane mourn Palestinian genocide

Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan, has expressed her distress over the 100 brutal days of ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces.
The fiasco, which began on October 07 and has intensified ever since, took the lives of 20,000+ Palestinians including children as young as unborns and newborns. However, the call for cease fire has been refuted by those in authorities despite intense public backlash and boycotts.
The dire situation of Palestinians has united the entire world, where millions of people have spoken against the atrocities committed. Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan, is also among those who cannot watch the bloodbath continue.
Taking to Instagram stories, the Raees star shared a reel of Palestinian journalist Motaz Azaiza showing the bombing in Gaza and captioned, “100 days of hell. 100 days of suffering. 100 days of witnessing a genocide.”
Actress Mawra Hocane took to platform X and wrote, “100 days of genocide” and added a heart emoji.
100 days.. of genocide… #GAZA ????— MAWRA HUSSAIN (@MawraHocane) January 15, 2024
Many Pakistani and Indian Muslims artists have openly condemned Israel's brutal war against Palestinian civilians and called for an immediate ceasefire.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
