No live audience to be present during Ramzan Transmissions, warns PEMRA

According to the instructions, no gifts will also be displayed during the show
Web Desk
12:34 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
No live audience to be present during Ramzan Transmissions, warns PEMRA
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has banned studio audiences for Sehr and Iftar transmissions that are aired live throughout the month of Ramazan on television channels.

A notification issued by the authority on Tuesday said the decision was taken to maintain social distancing measures that medical experts across the world have called necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The staff engaged in telecasting the shows have been instructed to wear safety kits and regularly disinfect their equipment. Channels have been advised to set up a walk-through sanitising gate in their studios as well.

If a show has more than one host, they’ll have to stand one metre apart and only one guest can be invited at a time.

The authority has forbidden displaying cars, bikes and other appliances on the show since many people are suffering from financial issues during the lockdown and flaunting of such items would be in bad taste.

Meanwhile, PEMRA has also directed channels not to use language that is against any religion or belief and incites hatred among people. In case of a violation, the transmission will be suspended immediately.

More From This Category
My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid ...
03:22 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Frieha Altaf labels Iman Aly’s interview ‘a ...
03:04 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Abrar-ul-Haq to perform online concert for ...
01:42 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
WOAH! Saba Qamar to start her own YouTube channel
01:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Anjuman Shaheen and Lucky Ali are not together ...
12:54 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
'Farishta' is the gift for my admirers: Taher ...
12:45 PM | 16 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid Afridi
03:22 PM | 16 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr