UAE, Uzbekistan sign visa-free entry agreement: Read details here

DUBAI - In a possitive development for travelers, citizens of Uzbekistan have been granted the liberty to enjoy visa-free entry to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a period of up to 30 days.

The travel relaxation would be starting from February 16 as Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UAE, Abdulaziz Akkulov, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, formalized this agreement by signing a protocol between the two governments.

As part of the agreement, citizens of UAE have also been exempted from the requirement of entry visas for entering Uzbekistan.

This newly established protocol expands the list of visa-free countries for Uzbekistan to around 30 while the citizens of UAE already envoy liberty to travel visa-free to over 180 countries.

The visa-free agreement is expected to foster increased tourism and bilateral relations between the two nations.

It is to be mentioned that the passport of United Arab Emirates is already very strong in terms of visa-free access. As per the latest Henley Passport Index 2024, UAE's passport has claimed from 55th rank in 2014 to 11th spot with access to 183 destinations.