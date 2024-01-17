Search

Pakistan

Punjab shares update on delay in Matric exams amid Ramadan

Web Desk
10:58 AM | 17 Jan, 2024
Punjab shares update on delay in Matric exams amid Ramadan
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Matriculation exams in the country's most populated region Punjab are slated to commence on March 1, while Ramadan is expecting to start around March 10, leaving students and authorities in disarray. 

As students and All Pakistan Private Schools Association members requested Punjab Education Board to delay exams, but authorities firmly rejected the request for postponing SSC (matric) exams 2024.

In an announcement, Punjab boards said Matric examinations will proceed as planned. 

All Pakistan Private Schools Association President earlier pointed out extended winter holidays and loss of study time for students, requesting delay in exams.

The education board however made it clear that exams will not be delayed, and there won’t be any changes to exam schedule.

Earlier, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore shared a tentative date sheet. 

On the other hand, KP government delayed annual SSC 9th and 10th grade exam, originally scheduled to start on March 14, by more than month.

The exams were delayed at request of parents and students, who expressed their concerns about the exams coinciding with Ramadan, the holiest month when Muslims go to mosque and spend several hours praying.

Matric exams scheduled for March 2024 postponed for a month; check all details here

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:50 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Motorways M1, M-5 and various points closed for traffic amid dense ...

06:54 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

CM Naqvi launches mobile app for Punjab Education Boards

11:21 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Foggy conditions persist in capital amid ...

09:12 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Another resolution seeking delay in Pakistan's elections submitted in ...

06:12 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: KP's capital shivers under the grip of cold ...

03:17 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Fog, cold wave to continue in Sindh - Check ...

Pakistan

01:21 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

750 Prize Bond Draw Result List 2024

11:42 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices today; Check latest ...

12:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside big fat wedding of Faisal Vawda’s daughter

09:05 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

PTI candidates to contest election independently for 22 National ...

11:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Petrol price decreased for next fortnight

08:30 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, Iran to hold naval drill at Hormuz Strait

Advertisement

Latest

11:36 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

UAE, Uzbekistan sign visa-free entry agreement: Read details here

Gold & Silver Rate

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: