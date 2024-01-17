Punjab shares update on delay in Matric exams amid Ramadan

LAHORE – Matriculation exams in the country's most populated region Punjab are slated to commence on March 1, while Ramadan is expecting to start around March 10, leaving students and authorities in disarray.

As students and All Pakistan Private Schools Association members requested Punjab Education Board to delay exams, but authorities firmly rejected the request for postponing SSC (matric) exams 2024.

In an announcement, Punjab boards said Matric examinations will proceed as planned.

All Pakistan Private Schools Association President earlier pointed out extended winter holidays and loss of study time for students, requesting delay in exams.

The education board however made it clear that exams will not be delayed, and there won’t be any changes to exam schedule.

Earlier, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore shared a tentative date sheet.

On the other hand, KP government delayed annual SSC 9th and 10th grade exam, originally scheduled to start on March 14, by more than month.

The exams were delayed at request of parents and students, who expressed their concerns about the exams coinciding with Ramadan, the holiest month when Muslims go to mosque and spend several hours praying.