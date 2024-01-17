Punjab shares update on delay in Matric exams amid Ramadan

LAHORE – Matriculation exams in the country's most populated region Punjab are slated to commence on March 1, while Ramadan is expecting to start around March 10, leaving students and authorities in disarray.
As students and All Pakistan Private Schools Association members requested Punjab Education Board to delay exams, but authorities firmly rejected the request for postponing SSC (matric) exams 2024.
In an announcement, Punjab boards said Matric examinations will proceed as planned.
All Pakistan Private Schools Association President earlier pointed out extended winter holidays and loss of study time for students, requesting delay in exams.
The education board however made it clear that exams will not be delayed, and there won’t be any changes to exam schedule.
Earlier, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore shared a tentative date sheet.
On the other hand, KP government delayed annual SSC 9th and 10th grade exam, originally scheduled to start on March 14, by more than month.
The exams were delayed at request of parents and students, who expressed their concerns about the exams coinciding with Ramadan, the holiest month when Muslims go to mosque and spend several hours praying.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.