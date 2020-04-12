COVID-19: PIA decides to send its employees on 10-day paid leave

LAHORE - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday decided to send its employees on rotation-based paid leaves from April 14, said a notification issued by the airline HR department.

Employees will be sent on 10-day paid leave so that the entire workforce avails their leaves without exception each month, it added.

The decision was taken to “curtail unnecessary cost due to non-utilization of manpower and to curb the associated overhead costs”.

Domestic and international flight operations have been suspended in the country until April 21.

On April 2, Aviation Division spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar had said that diplomatic, special and cargo flights would be exempted from the order.

COVID-19 pandemic claimed over 81 lives and infected more than 51,000 people in Pakistan so far.