COVID-19: PIA decides to send its employees on 10-day paid leave
Share
LAHORE - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday decided to send its employees on rotation-based paid leaves from April 14, said a notification issued by the airline HR department.
Employees will be sent on 10-day paid leave so that the entire workforce avails their leaves without exception each month, it added.
The decision was taken to “curtail unnecessary cost due to non-utilization of manpower and to curb the associated overhead costs”.
Domestic and international flight operations have been suspended in the country until April 21.
On April 2, Aviation Division spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar had said that diplomatic, special and cargo flights would be exempted from the order.
COVID-19 pandemic claimed over 81 lives and infected more than 51,000 people in Pakistan so far.
- PR passenger train operation to remain suspended till Apr 2409:01 PM | 13 Apr, 2020
-
- Quality & Universities are Beleaguered and Equivocal04:38 PM | 13 Apr, 2020
- PM Imran appeals overseas Pakistanis to donate generously in Corona ...04:14 PM | 13 Apr, 2020
- TECNO extends warranties on smartphones amid coronavirus lockdown03:42 PM | 13 Apr, 2020
- James Gunn says no delay with Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy ...02:43 PM | 13 Apr, 2020
- Feroze Khan is starting his own YouTube channel02:15 PM | 13 Apr, 2020
- PTV re-telecasts blockbuster drama serial Alif Noon02:05 PM | 13 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020