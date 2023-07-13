Shutdown in IIOJK as Kashmiris observe Martyrs' Day today with renewed resolve

SRINAGAR – Kashmir Martyr Day is observed on both sides of the Line of Control as well as by Kashmiri and Pakistani diasporas around the world to commemorate the valour and sacrifices of the Kashmiris.
Kashmir Martyrs Day is being observed to commemorate the martyrdom of those Kashmiris who laid down their lives in front of Srinagar Central Jail on 13th July 1931 for the cause of freedom from Dogra Rule.
A full-day holiday is also being observed in Azad Kashmir on this occasion. Earlier, posters surfaced in Srinagar and other areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, paying tributes to the martyrs.
Special meetings are being held to pay rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs to be followed by protest rallies and demonstrations against India.
In a statement, Hurriyat leaders reiterated their resolve to carry forward the martyrs’ mission till it reaches its logical conclusion.
This tragic incident was held as agitators flocked in during the hearing of the illegal state case against Abdul Qadir Khan, who was facing an unjust trial. During the day, the muezzin called for prayer, which enraged brutal officials.
Police then shot Muezzin(the person who proclaims the call to prayer) dead, but another man replaced him but was met with the same fate. Cops resorted to arbitrary firing, which resulted in the martyrdom of 22 people while over a hundred were injured.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
