China offers mediation between Pakistan and Iran after airstrikes

Web Desk
02:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
China offers mediation between Pakistan and Iran after airstrikes
Source: X

BEIJING – China on Thursday expressed its readiness to act as a mediator between Pakistan and Iran in the wake of cross-border military operations against militant targets, including an attack acknowledged by Tehran that resulted in the reported deaths of at least seven people.

Mao Ning, the spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, conveyed during a regular press conference, "The Chinese side sincerely hopes that the two sides can exercise calm and restraint and avoid an escalation of tension." She added, "We are also willing to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if both sides so wish."

Pakistan and Iran, both possessing nuclear capabilities, grapple with ongoing insurgencies along their sparsely populated border regions.

Pakistan announced on Thursday that it conducted strikes against militant targets in Iran, prompting Tehran to summon the Pakistani charge d'affaires in response to the incident, which resulted in the loss of at least seven lives.

As close partners of Beijing and members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Mao emphasized that Iran and Pakistan hold significance as "friendly countries to China, and countries with important influence."

Meanwhile, Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Yang Yundong, expressed that Beijing is eager to assume a constructive role in resolving differences between Islamabad and Tehran.

Yundong conveyed China's willingness to mediate between Pakistan and Iran, acknowledging them as major countries in the region and the Muslim world. Despite Iran's recent missile attack in Balochistan, Yundong emphasized China's hope for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and other non-aggressive means.

